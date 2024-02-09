Independent Candidate Shahnawaz Jadoon Wins PS-115 Election
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Shahnawaz Jadoon has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-115, Keamari-V, by securing 20,509 votes.
According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians, Muhammad Asif Khan, who bagged 18,939 votes.
Voters’ turn-out remained 39.01 per cent.
