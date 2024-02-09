Independent Candidate Shahzada Mohammad Gustasap Khan Wins NA-15 Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Shahzada Mohammad Gustasap Khan, has won the election from NA-15, constituency Mansehra, by securing 105,249 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer, his runner-up was the candidate of PML-N, Mohammad Nawaz Shareef, who bagged 80,382 votes. Overall voters' turn-out remained 38.38 percent.
