Independent candidate Shahzada Mohammad Gustasap Khan wins NA-15 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Shahzada Mohammad Gustasap Khan, has won the election from NA-15, constituency Mansehra, by securing 105,249 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer, his runner-up was the candidate of PML-N, Mohammad Nawaz Shareef, who bagged 80,382 votes. Overall voters' turn-out remained 38.38 percent.