Independent candidate Shazia Nargis wins PP-223 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Shazia Nargis, has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-223, Multan-XI constituency by securing 29,069 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer, the runner-up was an Independent candidate Rana Tufail Ahmed Noon, who bagged 16,790 votes. Overall voters’ turn-out remained 53.32%, in this constituency.