Independent candidate Sher Ali Afridi wins PK-77 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Sher Ali Afridi has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-77 Peshawar-VI by securing 30,544 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was JUI-P's candidate Sifatullah, who bagged 7,615 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 32.4 percent.