Open Menu

Independent Candidate Shoaib Ameer Wins PP-281 Election

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Independent Candidate Shoaib Ameer wins PP-281 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate, Shoaib Ameer has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-281, Layyah-III by securing 38,353 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muhammad Tahir of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz who bagged 34,870 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 59.89%.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Muslim From PP-281 Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 electio ..

Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results

2 hours ago
 Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-polit ..

Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature

3 hours ago
 12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

3 hours ago
 Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to mov ..

Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024

7 hours ago
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal ..

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto

1 day ago
 KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

1 day ago
 Nawaz to address victory once final results obtain ..

Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam

1 day ago
 Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with ..

Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..

1 day ago

President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count

1 day ago
 NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Kh ..

NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan