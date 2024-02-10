Independent Candidate Shoaib Ameer wins PP-281 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate, Shoaib Ameer has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-281, Layyah-III by securing 38,353 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muhammad Tahir of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz who bagged 34,870 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 59.89%.