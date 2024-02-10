Independent candidate Sohail Khan Zahid wins PP-240 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate, Sohail Khan Zahid has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-240 Bahawalnagar-IV by securing 42,094 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Rana Abdur Rauf of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 32,516 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 53.42 percent.