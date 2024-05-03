Open Menu

Independent Candidate Stands Down In Bye-election

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Independent candidate stands down in bye-election

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The independent candidate aspiring to contest the by-election in PP-269 has announced to stand down for bearing critical injuries in road crash yesterday.

Mohammed Iqbal Khan, son of Mohammad Ramzan Khan had filed nomination papers, he was alotted Sheep as symbol.

On Friday, a formal application was moved before local Election Commission on behalf of the candidate requesting to withdraw from the election.

The Returning Officer, AC Nasir Shahzad marked the application with approval note to Provincial Returning Officer, it was said.

It's pertinent to note that the candidate bore intense wounds during road mishap on Muzaffargarh- DG Khan Road that fell in the constituency, PP-269.

He was referred to Nishtar hospital Multan under severity of the health condition where the treatment was underway.

Related Topics

Election Multan Election Commission Of Pakistan Road Nasir From Nomination Papers PP-269

Recent Stories

Pakistan confirm South Africa tour details

Pakistan confirm South Africa tour details

35 minutes ago
 Ranbir Kapoor showers praise on beauty of Mahira K ..

Ranbir Kapoor showers praise on beauty of Mahira Khan

47 minutes ago
 iCube Qamar: Pakistan successfully launches first ..

ICube Qamar: Pakistan successfully launches first lunar mission

1 hour ago
 Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to conf ..

Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to confront rising Islamophobia

3 hours ago
 Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives

Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUB ..

Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUBE-Qamar' today

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in co ..

Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in context of Israeli aggression ag ..

16 hours ago
 Azam Tarar urges for effective implementation of A ..

Azam Tarar urges for effective implementation of Action Plan for Human Rights

16 hours ago
 PAF cadets' graduation ceremony held

PAF cadets' graduation ceremony held

16 hours ago
 One-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: ..

One-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: Challenges and Opportunities ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan