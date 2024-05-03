Independent Candidate Stands Down In Bye-election
Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2024 | 04:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The independent candidate aspiring to contest the by-election in PP-269 has announced to stand down for bearing critical injuries in road crash yesterday.
Mohammed Iqbal Khan, son of Mohammad Ramzan Khan had filed nomination papers, he was alotted Sheep as symbol.
On Friday, a formal application was moved before local Election Commission on behalf of the candidate requesting to withdraw from the election.
The Returning Officer, AC Nasir Shahzad marked the application with approval note to Provincial Returning Officer, it was said.
It's pertinent to note that the candidate bore intense wounds during road mishap on Muzaffargarh- DG Khan Road that fell in the constituency, PP-269.
He was referred to Nishtar hospital Multan under severity of the health condition where the treatment was underway.
