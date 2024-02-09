Independent Candidate Suhail Sultan Wins NA-04 Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate Suhail Sultan has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-04 Swat-III by securing 88,009 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Awami National Party candidate Muhammad Salim Khan, who bagged 20,890 votes.
Overall voters' turn-out remained 30.46 percent.
