Independent candidate Suhail Sultan wins NA-04 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate Suhail Sultan has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-04 Swat-III by securing 88,009 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Awami National Party candidate Muhammad Salim Khan, who bagged 20,890 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 30.46 percent.