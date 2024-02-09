Independent candidate Suriya Bibi wins PK-01 election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Suriya Bibi has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-01 Chitral Upper by securing 18,914 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, her runner-up was Jamiat Ullma -e- islam Pakistan (JUI) Shakeel Ahmed who bagged 10,533 votes.

Overall voters' turnout remained 50.48 percent.