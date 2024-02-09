Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 05:20 AM

Independent candidate Syed Fakhr Jehan wins PK-26 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Syed Fakhr Jehan has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-26 Buner-II by securing 26,782 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Nasir Ali of Jamaat-i-Islami Pakistan who bagged 15,216 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 38.03 percent.

