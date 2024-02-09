Independent candidate Taj Muhammad wins PK-35 election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Taj Muhammad has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-35 Battagram-II by securing 24,142 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was JUI-P candidate Wali Muhammad Khan who bagged 17,340 votes.

Voters' turnout remained 31.10 per cent.