Independent Candidate Tanveer Aslam Wins PP-19 Election
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Muhammad Tanveer Aslam has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-19, Rawalpindi-XIII by securing 43,987 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate, Haji Parvez Khan who bagged 16,768 votes.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 42.69%.
Deedar Ali wins NA-200 election2 minutes ago
PPPP’s Bhadurdur Khan Dahri wins PS- 39 election2 minutes ago
Independent candidate Yasir Qureshi wins PP-25 election2 minutes ago
GDA’s Ghulam Dastgir wins PS-40 seat2 minutes ago
PML-N's Khawaja Waseem wins PP-57 election2 minutes ago
PML-N's Sheheryar Malik wins PP-23 election12 minutes ago
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif17 minutes ago
Shaukat Raja wins PP-9 election22 minutes ago
PPPP’s Javed Iqbal wins PS- 37 election22 minutes ago
Malik Fahad Masood wins PP-13 election22 minutes ago
Syed Ijaz Hussain Bukhari wins PP-3 election32 minutes ago
Malik Aitbar Khan wins PP-5 election32 minutes ago