Independent candidate Tanveer Aslam wins PP-19 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Muhammad Tanveer Aslam has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-19, Rawalpindi-XIII by securing 43,987 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate, Haji Parvez Khan who bagged 16,768 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 42.69%.