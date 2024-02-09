Independent candidate Tariq Mehmood Aryani wins PK-59 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Tariq Mehmood Aryani has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-59, Mardan-VI by securing 28,349 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was ANP candidate Muhammad Haroon Khan who bagged 14,256 votes.

Voters turn-out remained 42.07 per cent.