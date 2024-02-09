Independent candidate Tariq Saeed wins PK-107

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate Tariq Saeed won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-107, Lakki Marwat-III by securing 34,400 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jamiat-e-Ullema islam Pakistan (JUI) candidate Muhammad Fawad Raza who bagged 21,679 votes.

Voters' turn-out remained at 46.61 per cent.