Independent Candidate Tashakul Abbas Wins PP-70 Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Tashakul Abbas Warraich has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-70, Gujranwala-XII by securing 37,709 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, Aman Ullah Warraich who bagged 28,874 votes.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 47.37%.
