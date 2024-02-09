Independent candidate Tashakul Abbas wins PP-70 election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Tashakul Abbas Warraich has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-70, Gujranwala-XII by securing 37,709 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, Aman Ullah Warraich who bagged 28,874 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 47.37%.