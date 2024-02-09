Open Menu

Independent Candidate Tashakul Abbas Wins PP-70 Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Independent candidate Tashakul Abbas wins PP-70 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Tashakul Abbas Warraich has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-70, Gujranwala-XII by securing 37,709 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, Aman Ullah Warraich who bagged 28,874 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 47.37%.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz PP-70 Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with ..

Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..

17 minutes ago

President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count

44 minutes ago
 NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Kh ..

NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif

1 hour ago
 Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in ele ..

Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results

1 hour ago
 NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Kha ..

NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

6 hours ago
 U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in t ..

U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest

10 hours ago
 Elections 2024: counting process underway as natio ..

Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results

10 hours ago
 Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful gen ..

Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections

10 hours ago
 US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off th ..

US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot

15 hours ago
 EC delegation express satisfaction over transparen ..

EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan