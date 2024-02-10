Independent Candidate Usman Abbasi wins PP-251 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate, Sahibzada Muhammad Usman Khan Abbasi has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-251, Bahawalpur-VII by securing 29,419 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Syed Naseem Abbas Bokhari of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) who bagged 19,799 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 51.75 percent.