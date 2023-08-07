Independent Candidate Uzair Sher Khan wins Havelian Tehsil chairman by poll

(@FahadShabbir)

Havelian, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Azir Sher Khan, an independent candidate, secured victory in the race for Chairman of Tehsil Havelian.

According to unofficial sources, Uzair Khan secured an impressive 21,464 votes and won the election.

The vote tally showcased Uzair Sher Khan's significant lead, with the runner-up, Iftekhar Ahmad Khan from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, securing 18,521 votes, Malik Talha of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) party claimed the third spot with 14,892 votes.

The election for this seat took place after the unfortunate murder of Uzair Sher Khan's uncle and brother, Atif Mynsaf Khan.

The polling day witnessed robust security measures implemented by the police, ensuring a safe and orderly election process.

As the unofficial results become known, Uzair Sher Khan's victory signals a significant change in the political landscape of Abbottabad