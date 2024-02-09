Independent candidate Waqar Anwar wins PK-90 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Waqar Anwar, has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-90, Kohat-I constituency by securing 57,573 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer, his runner-up was an Independent candidate Aftab Alam Afridi who bagged 41,043 votes. Overall voters' turn-out remained 38.06 percent, in this constituency.