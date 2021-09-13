Independent candidate wins Ward No 1 seat of RCB

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Independent candidate, Muhammad Usman Khan has won Ward No 1 seat of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB), securing 2720 votes.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed result of Local Bodies elections, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Sulman Haider Shah secured 2326 votes and stood second while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate, Shahzad Anjum got 1871 votes and remained third.

Total registered voters of the ward were 30,778 while 10,143 votes were polled at 33 polling stations.