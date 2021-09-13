Independent candidate wins Ward No 5 seat of RCB

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Independent candidate, Haji Zafar Iqbal has won Ward No 5 seat of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB), securing 5529 votes.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate, Malik Muhammad Imran bagged 3283 votes and stood second.

Registered voters of the ward were 32,675 while 10,304 votes were polled at 39 polling stations of the ward.