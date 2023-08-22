Open Menu

Independent Candidate Wins Ward Of UC-119 Of HMC

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2023 | 10:17 PM

An independent candidate associated with Jeevay Pakistan Panel won the election on the seat of ward number 4 of Union Committee 119 of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) in Latifabad unit 10 here on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :An independent candidate associated with Jeevay Pakistan Panel won the election on the seat of ward number 4 of Union Committee 119 of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) in Latifabad unit 10 here on Tuesday.

According to the result announced by the District Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousif Majeedano, Wahabuddin Shaikh bagged 277 votes including 186 votes from one polling station and 91 from the other.

He was followed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI's) Haider Ali Shah with 80 votes and Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP's) Usama Aslam Khanzada with 25 votes.

The panel's candidates have already won the 3 other wards in the same UC.

A total of 411 votes were cast out of which 26 votes were rejected as invalid.

The constituency consists of a total of 2,788 voters while the voter turnout was recorded at a mere 15 percent.

The election in that ward was twice postponed on January 15 and May 7 due to violence.

