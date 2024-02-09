Independent Candidate Yousaf Khan Wins NA-36 Election
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate, Yousaf Khan has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-36, Hangu-cum-Orakzai by securing 73,076 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan candidate, Obaidullah who bagged 34,324 votes.
The voters’ turn-out remained 24.62%.
Recent Stories
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results
NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPPP’s candidate M. Yousaf Baloch wins PS- 84 election4 minutes ago
-
PML-N'S Amir Talal Khan wins NA-178 election5 minutes ago
-
Ali Amin Khan wins NA-44 election5 minutes ago
-
MQM’s Shariq Ali wins PS- 90 election5 minutes ago
-
PML-N's Hafeez ur Rehman wins NA-188 election5 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Malik Sikandar Khan wins PS-79 election14 minutes ago
-
PPPP's candidate Adil Altaf wins PS-13 seat14 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Pir Mujeeb-ul Haq wins PS-82 election14 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate wins PK-98 election14 minutes ago
-
Omer Ayub Khan wins NA-18 election14 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Pir Syed Salah Shah Jilani wins PS- 83 election14 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Nawaz Khan wins NA-13 election15 minutes ago