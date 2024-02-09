Independent Candidate Yousaf Khan wins NA-36 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate, Yousaf Khan has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-36, Hangu-cum-Orakzai by securing 73,076 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan candidate, Obaidullah who bagged 34,324 votes.

The voters’ turn-out remained 24.62%.