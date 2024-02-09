Independent candidate Zahid Chan Zaib wins PK-38 election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Zahid Chan Zaib has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-38, Mansehra-III by securing 38,804 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Muhammad Naeem who bagged 26,601 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 42.14 per cent.