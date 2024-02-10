Independent Candidate Zahid Ismail wins PP-270 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate, Muhammad Zahid Ismail has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-270, Muzaffargarh-III by securing 28,258 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Mian Imtiaz Aleem Qureshi of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 24,531 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 52.53%.