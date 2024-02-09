Independent Candidate Zahid Ullah Khan wins PK-99 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate Zahid Ullah Khan won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-99, Bannu-I by securing 27,792 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jamiat Ulema islam Pakistan (JUI) candidate Sher Azam Khan who bagged 27,253 votes.

Overall voters turnout remained 37.18 percent.