Independent Candidate Zahid Ullah Khan Wins PK-99 Election
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2024 | 10:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate Zahid Ullah Khan won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-99, Bannu-I by securing 27,792 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jamiat Ulema islam Pakistan (JUI) candidate Sher Azam Khan who bagged 27,253 votes.
Overall voters turnout remained 37.18 percent.
