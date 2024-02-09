Independent Candidate Zulfiqar Ali Wins NA-34 Election
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate, Zulfiqar Ali has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-34, Nowshera-II by securing 95,692 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian candidate, Imran Khattak who bagged 32,698 votes.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 47.12%.
