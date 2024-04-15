Independent Candidates Challenge Election Results From Islamabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2024 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Three independent candidates have challenged the results of general elections held in Islamabad’s three Constituencies on February 8.
Aamir Mughal from NA-46 Islamabad, Shoaib Shaheen from NA-47, and Ali Bukhari from NA-48, in their petitions before the election tribunal, pleaded for revocation of the victory notification of all the winning candidates of their respective constituencies alleging rigging in the elections.
Recent Stories
"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"
Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?
IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes
High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..
T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record
Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Doctor suspended for sleeping during duty hours at Gurdwara Medical Camp4 minutes ago
-
Emergency flood control room setup at CM Secretariat13 minutes ago
-
DG HDA asks employees to improve service delivery13 minutes ago
-
Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured condition in encounter13 minutes ago
-
NHMP to launch crackdown against vehicles with extra lights14 minutes ago
-
ECP’s code of conduct to be ensured during by-elections: DPO Dera14 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt transfers DG MDA23 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab approves a comprehensive development plan for Murree24 minutes ago
-
Saudi FM arrives on two-day visit24 minutes ago
-
NA session prorogued amid lack of quorum24 minutes ago
-
PNCA to organize paper cutting art exhibition on April 2224 minutes ago
-
Govt fully focused on uplift of merged districts: KP Governor33 minutes ago