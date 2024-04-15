Independent candidates challenge election results from Islamabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Three independent candidates have challenged the results of general elections held in Islamabad’s three Constituencies on February 8.

Aamir Mughal from NA-46 Islamabad, Shoaib Shaheen from NA-47, and Ali Bukhari from NA-48, in their petitions before the election tribunal, pleaded for revocation of the victory notification of all the winning candidates of their respective constituencies alleging rigging in the elections.