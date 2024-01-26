Independent candidates free to join any political party

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2024 | 10:58 PM

The Sindh President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Friday said that any political party can obtain support of the independent candidates to form the federal government

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The Sindh President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Friday said that any political party can obtain support of the independent candidates to form the Federal government.

Khuhro, in a statement, said as per the law the independent candidates were free to join any political party represented in the parliament after winning the election.

The PPP Sindh's President appealed to the election candidates of the PTI who were fighting as independent candidates to support the PPP's Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to be elected as the Prime Minister.

He said the PPP believed in the supremacy of the constitution and a strong democratic dispensation.

Commenting on the electoral alliance of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Grand Democratic Alliance, Muttahdia Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Jamaat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in Sindh, he said the coalition wanted to rollback provincial autonomy.

He also argued that the alliance would go against the interests of the province and its people. Khuhro expressed hope that like the previous general elections, the public in Sindh would once again reject that coalition.

