Independent Candidates Grouping Up For Forming Govt In KP
Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2024 | 12:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Who will form the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is the talk of the town, wherein the independent candidates are grouping up to find out a way to complete the required numbers for a certain government.
A total of 73 members are needed in the House to form the government in the province; however, independent candidates have secured 91 out of 113 seats, with 89 out of 91 seats being for independent candidates supported by PTI.
A close friend of the former speaker of the KP Assembly, Mushtaq Ghani, said, "He (Mushtaq Ghani) is a strong candidate for speaker provincial assembly, while the Names of Ali Amin Gandapur and Atif Khan are being discussed as strong candidates for Chief Minister KP.
"
On the condition of not being named, he said, "Form 49 will be issued by the Election Commission in a day or two, while it has been discussed that the independent candidates are bound to join a party within three days after the issuance of Form 49."
He said, "After three days, the independent candidate will be considered an independent MPA for the next five years."
When asked about the formation of government by the independent candidates, he said, "In the case of forming their own government, independent candidates will lose 30 reserved seats, out of which 26 are reserved for women and four for minorities."
He said, "For such seats, an independent candidate has to be a part of a political party."
