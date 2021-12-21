UrduPoint.com

Independent Candidates Winning LB Seats To Join PTI: Gandapur

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 12:43 AM

Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday said that Independent candidates who won the seats in local bodies (LB), elections of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa would join PTI in next few days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday said that Independent candidates who won the seats in local bodies (LB), elections of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa would join PTI in next few days.

The PTI would be the leading party of the province after compiling the final results of LB, he said while talking to a private television channel.

We could not make hard campaign in the local bodies elections, he said. After the announcement of final results of LB, he said we will be a major party in the province. PTI candidates would win the next phases of LB with thumping majority, he stated.

