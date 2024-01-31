Independent Candidates Withdraw In Favor Of MQM Pakistan Candidates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2024 | 03:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Senior Deputy Convener Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan MQM-P candidate for National Assembly Constituency NA-244 Dr. Muhammad Farooq Sattar met with independent candidates at NA-244 Central Election Office here on Wednesday.
On the occasion, Independent candidate NA-247 Muhammad Ali Marri, Independent candidate PS-117 and PS-123 Faizan Hussain, and Muzmal Mumtaz, Muhammad Bilal, Shehzad Ahmed and Mohsinul Haq from Constituency PS 116 announced their withdrawal in favor of MQM Pakistan-backed candidates from their respective Constituencies.
Independent candidates made this announcement while holding a press conference along with Dr. Farooq Sattar.
Dr. Farooq Sattar welcomed all the independent candidates and thanked them for announcing their withdrawal.
On this occasion, the in-charge committee Shakeel Ahmed, members of COC and officials and workers of the town were also present.
