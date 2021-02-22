UrduPoint.com
Independent Election Commission Need Of The Hour: Sirajul Haq

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 05:20 PM

Independent election commission need of the hour: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that a powerful, independent Election Commission is the need of the hour and the political parties should sit together for electoral reforms.

Addressing a press conference at Mansoora here on Monday, he said that using delaying tactics in announcement of results, disappearance of polling staff, violence, and the use of money were the tactics which had been adopted in every election. He said there must be check on these evil tactics to secure the future of coming generations. He said the fair and free polls were the way forward to put the country on the right track. But, he doubted the sincerity of the political parties to achieve the objective of free polls.

There was no concept of holding intra-party elections in Pakistan as majority of the political parties acted as family club and one man show, he regretted.

To a question, he said the JI had decided to stay away from the politics of the opposition and the government and launch a separate movement for rights of the public.

The JI chief earlier addressed a training workshop for the party workers at Mansoora and advised them to spread the message of Quran and Sunnah among masses. He said the JI was struggling hard to achieve the objective of Islamic welfare state and to make the future of Pakistan bright.

