Independent Inam Bari wins PP-238 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate, Inam Bari has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-238 Bahawalnagar-II by securing 54,500 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Syed Nazar Mahmood Shah of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 49,401 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 60.09 percent.