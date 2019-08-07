UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Independent Investigative Committee Be Formed To Probe HR Violations In Occupied Kashmir : Minister For Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 02:11 PM

Independent Investigative Committee be formed to probe HR violations in Occupied Kashmir : Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari Wednesday asked United Nations to constitute an Independent Investigative Committee to probe human right violations being committed in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ):Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari Wednesday asked United Nations to constitute an Independent Investigative Committee to probe human right violations being committed in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Participating in discussion on Kashmir in the Joint Session of Majlis-e-Shoora, she said the UN committee would use all international forums to highlight the gravity of Kashmir situation.

She said revoking status of Occupied Kashmir and backtracking from earlier international commitments by India, were unacceptable. The annexation of disputed Kashmir would pave way for genocide and ethnic cleansing of Kashmiris, she added.

Dr Shireen Mazari said Indian move was also violation of Indian Supreme Court judgment. The SC in its judgment clearly indicated that Kashmir status could not be changed.

She said that the Indian attempt to change the status of Kashmir was not only illegal but also violation of Geneva Convention.

She said international community has already been informed that Pakistan would not remain silent if any misadventure was done against the country.

Pakistan would try to convene emergency session of UNSC to discuss Kashmir situation, he added.

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should be activated to pressurize India to avoid human right violations in India, she said and added Pakistan must persuade international community to take action and stop India from human rights violations.

She said the government has written a letter to UN High Commissioner for human rights violations and apprised of these violations of human rights. India has blatantly violated United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, and Shimla pact, she added.

She said Pakistan would extend optimum support to Kashmiris. The conflict between nuclear armed countries could endanger the regional peace, she added.

Latest move has proved that India was a rogue state as the countries committing human rights violations and international commitments could be termed as rogue states, she said.

Revoking Occupied Kashmir's status was tantamount to committingwar crime against Kashmiris, she said and added Pakistan must highlightIndian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Supreme Court United Nations Nuclear Geneva Turkish Lira All From Government

Recent Stories

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) iss ..

42 seconds ago

Seven suspects arrested in Bahawalpur

2 minutes ago

10 gamblers arrested in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Cop injured in dacoity attempt in Multan

2 minutes ago

'Disappointed and hurt' - Arthur hits out after Pa ..

45 seconds ago

Almost 20 People Killed, Over 100 Others Injured i ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.