Independent journalism faces state repression in IIOJK, India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Independent journalism in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and India is facing unprecedented state repression under Narendra Modi’s government.

According to Kashmir Media Service, journalists and media outlets are increasingly being targeted through harassment, intimidation and coercion, as the ruling BJP continues its efforts to align the press with its Hindutva agenda.

The Modi regime’s systematic dismantling of press freedom has created a hostile environment for journalists across India and IIOJK.

Those who expose government failures or criticize BJP policies often face relentless abuse by Hindutva forces on social media and are subjected to threats and harassment.

Since August 5, 2019 the day India revoked IIOJK’ s special status the crackdown on Kashmiri journalists has reached alarming levels.

Reporters in the territory are being charged under draconian laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for publishing factual accounts of the situation on the ground. Journalists face arbitrary detentions, denial of accreditation, and confiscation of their passports to prevent them from exposing the grim realities of India’s illegal occupation.

In India, the situation is equally grim. Media outlets are under immense pressure to toe the BJP line, as the ownership of major media houses increasingly falls into the hands of BJP and RSS-linked business tycoons.

These entities push Hindutva-driven narratives, while critical voices are stifled or sidelined. Investigative journalism and impartial reporting have all but disappeared, with dissenting journalists facing relentless online abuse, death threats, and targeted harassment by Hindutva mobs.

Journalists exposing Modi government failures, human rights violations, and corruption are systematically vilified and attacked.

Press freedom in India has steadily declined under Modi, as reflected in global rankings such as the Press Freedom Index, which shows a significant drop in India’s standing.

The international community has been urged to take immediate action to protect journalists in India and IIOJK. Press freedom advocates argue that without intervention, the erosion of democratic values in IIOJK and India will deepen further, leaving millions without access to unbiased news and information.