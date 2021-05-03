UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 22 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 05:10 PM

Independent journalism imperative for prosperity of a democratic society: CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Monday said that the importance of independent journalism in any democratic society cannot be overlooked and in the current situation of corona epidemic, the importance of independent and responsible journalism has increased.

In a message in connection with the "World Journalism Day" Mahmood Khan said that "today is the day to highlight the importance and need of independent journalism." He said that without independent journalism, democracy and strengthening of democratic institutions is not possible.

Freedom of media in the country is the result of long struggle of the journalist community.

"I pay tribute to the journalists who have sacrificed for the freedom of the press in the country." On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, the KP CM said that present government fully believes in freedom of expression and media and taking effective measures for welfare and protection of journalists' community, adding that journalists of KP have kept the knowledge of freedom of press high in difficult times.

