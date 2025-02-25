Open Menu

Independent Journalism Integral Part Of Democracy: Federal Minister For Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage And Culture Attaullah Tarar

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2025 | 06:41 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday said that independent journalism was an integral part of democracy and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government fully believed in freedom of expression and free journalism.

This, he said in a congratulatory message to newly elected office bearers of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ).

The minister congratulated Afzal Butt on being elected President, Arshad Ansari elected Secretary General, and Saeed Jan elected Finance Secretary of PFUJ.

Tarar also congratulated all other newly elected PFUJ office bearers from across the country.

He said that resolution of the problems faced by journalists was top priority of the present government.

"PFUJ is a strong voice of journalists which has always raised its voice for the rights of journalists.The election of the newly elected PFUJ office bearers was a testament to their dedication and commitment to journalists", he remarked.

Tarar expressed hope that PFUJ will continue to play proactive role for protection of the journalists' rights and for promotion of responsible journalism.

