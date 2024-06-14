Independent Living Center Inaugurated At UHE
Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2024 | 09:53 PM
The University of Home Economics (UHE) has inaugurated an Independent Living Center dedicated to the better care of special students and individuals
special students and individuals.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Governor Punjab and Chancellor of UHE Sardar Saleem Haider, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Faleeha Zahra Kazmi, senior journalist Salman Ghani, MPA Salma Hashmi, alumnae Amina Aftab, Secretary Women Development Department Sumaira Samad, CEO Punjab Charity Commission Colonel (Retired) Shahzad, Shujaat Muneef Qureshi, Registrar UHE, students and faculty members.
During the ceremony, the Governor Punjab also launched the new website of UHE.
In his address, Sardar Saleem Haider praised the establishment of the center, emphasizing the importance of caring for special individuals. He remarked that our nation’s youth represents a bright future and highlighted the moral and spiritual benefits of supporting special individuals.
Governor Haider commended alumnae Amina Aftab for initiating the Independent Living Center, calling it an exemplary initiative. He stressed, "Special individuals are dear to us and it is our duty to facilitate their lives.
"
He also noted that the spirit of donation and charity among Pakistanis is the highest in the world, with significant contributions made to welfare projects. The Governor assured full support for the university’s development under the supervision of the Vice Chancellor.
Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Faleeha Zahra Kazmi reiterated the university’s commitment to focusing on special students, stating that special children are a great asset of the country. She emphasized the collective responsibility to treat these children with love and compassion and to create as many facilities for them as possible.
Senior journalist Salman Ghani said that it is our national duty to support the special individuals.
Sumaira Samad, Secretary Women's Development Department of Punjab, emphasized the equal rights of all Pakistanis, particularly those with disabilities, and called for collective efforts to support special children.
At the end of the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Dr. Faleeha Zahra Kazmi presented a shield to Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider in recognition of his support to the university.
