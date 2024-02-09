Independent Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal wins PP-152 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal won the Punjab Assembly elections from PP-152 Lahore -VIII by securing 61,847 votes.

According to the unofficial results, issued by the returning officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League (N) Mehar Ishtiaq Ahmed Anwar who bagged 36,955 votes.

Overall voters' turnout remained 39.59 percent.