Independent Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal Wins PP-152 Election

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 11:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal won the Punjab Assembly elections from PP-152 Lahore -VIII by securing 61,847 votes.

According to the unofficial results, issued by the returning officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League (N) Mehar Ishtiaq Ahmed Anwar who bagged 36,955 votes.

Overall voters' turnout remained 39.59 percent.

