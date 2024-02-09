Independent Misbah Wajid wins PP-172 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Misbah Wajid, an Independent has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-172 Lahore-XXVIII by securing 31,378 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan, who bagged 28,647 votes.

Voters’ turn-out remained 41.30 percent.