Independent Mohammad Iqbal Khan wins NA-27 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) An independent candidate Mohammad Iqbal Khan has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-27, Khyber by securing 85,514 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Shah G Gul Afridi Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz candidate, who bagged 18,832 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 21.93 percent.