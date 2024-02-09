Independent Mohammad Iqbal Khan Wins NA-27 Election
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2024 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) An independent candidate Mohammad Iqbal Khan has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-27, Khyber by securing 85,514 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Shah G Gul Afridi Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz candidate, who bagged 18,832 votes.
Overall voters' turn-out remained 21.93 percent.
