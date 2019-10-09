UrduPoint.com
Independent Monitoring, Transparency Vital For 10 Billion Tree Programme: Amin Aslam

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 11:44 PM

Independent monitoring, transparency vital for 10 Billion Tree Programme: Amin Aslam

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Wednesday said every possible effort would be taken at all costs to ensure independent monitoring of tree plantation-related activities of the Prime Minister's 10 Billion Tsunami Programme (10 BTTP) being implemented across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ):Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Wednesday said every possible effort would be taken at all costs to ensure independent monitoring of tree plantation-related activities of the Prime Minister's 10 Billion Tsunami Programme (10 BTTP) being implemented across the country.

Talking to media after meeting with different internationally-recognized environmental conservation and protection organizations, Malik Amin Aslam said, "Independent monitoring of the country's largest afforestation programme, which has been hailed globally and ensure transparency in all tree plantation and wildlife conservation-related activities is inevitable for success of the programme." Earlier, the meeting was chaired by the Adviser to Pm on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and was attended by representatives of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN � Pakistan), World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF-Pakistan) and United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), a press release said.

Malik Amin Aslam asked representatives of IUCN Pakistan, WWF-Pakistan and FAO to hammer out a consortium of themselves independently monitoring the 10 BTTP.

These three internationally-recognized organizations have agreed to form consortium and also presented during the meeting a 'proposed' monitoring plan to the Adviser for concurrence on the monitoring mechanism.

The Adviser suggested that the monitoring plan should be shared with the provincial governments and their viewpoints, if any, be incorporated in it. He also called for a need to specify roles and responsibilities of the three organizations that how the monitoring plan would work and who would do whatMalik Amin Aslam also suggested involving the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO in monitoring process as a key stakeholder. "The immediate task will be to conduct sessions of all field formation of forest departments from all provinces for standardizing of Data collection procedures," he said.

