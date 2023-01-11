Independent MPA from D.I. Khan, Ehtesham Javed, others join PTI

Independent MPA from D.I. Khan, Ehtesham Javed and former ANP candidate for provincial assembly constituency from Tank, Ghulam Qadir Khan announced joining PTI on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Independent MPA from D.I. Khan, Ehtesham Javed and former ANP candidate for provincial assembly constituency from Tank, Ghulam Qadir Khan announced joining PTI on Wednesday.

Similarly, Haji Mohammad Rehman, alias Jihazo Wala from Tehsil Ghazi, district Haripur also announced joining PTI along with his family members and associates.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan welcomed the new entrants to the party.

Besides, the provincial president PTI, Pervez Khan Khattak and former Federal minister Omar Ayub, Yousaf Ayug, Gohar Ayub, and others were also present on the occasion.