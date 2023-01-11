UrduPoint.com

Independent MPA From D.I. Khan, Ehtesham Javed, Others Join PTI

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2023 | 10:26 PM

Independent MPA from D.I. Khan, Ehtesham Javed, others join PTI

Independent MPA from D.I. Khan, Ehtesham Javed and former ANP candidate for provincial assembly constituency from Tank, Ghulam Qadir Khan announced joining PTI on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Independent MPA from D.I. Khan, Ehtesham Javed and former ANP candidate for provincial assembly constituency from Tank, Ghulam Qadir Khan announced joining PTI on Wednesday.

Similarly, Haji Mohammad Rehman, alias Jihazo Wala from Tehsil Ghazi, district Haripur also announced joining PTI along with his family members and associates.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan welcomed the new entrants to the party.

Besides, the provincial president PTI, Pervez Khan Khattak and former Federal minister Omar Ayub, Yousaf Ayug, Gohar Ayub, and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Provincial Assembly Haripur Tank Ghazi Family From

Recent Stories

VP awards Mansour bin Zayed Mohammed bin Rashid&#0 ..

VP awards Mansour bin Zayed Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s Scarf

5 seconds ago
 Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BIS ..

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) invites applications from e ..

14 minutes ago
 FPCCI must formulate agenda to put Pakistan on pat ..

FPCCI must formulate agenda to put Pakistan on path of economic development: Dr. ..

14 minutes ago
 US Senator Requests Hearing on Privacy, National S ..

US Senator Requests Hearing on Privacy, National Security Concerns About TikTok ..

14 minutes ago
 Ukraine Underestimates Skills of Mobilized Russian ..

Ukraine Underestimates Skills of Mobilized Russian Soldiers - Reports

14 minutes ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Command & Staff Confe ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.