Independent Muhammad Ghulam Sarwar wins PP-204 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Muhammad Ghulam Sarwar, an independent has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-204, Sahiwal VI by securing 60,438 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was an independent candidate Adil Saeed Chaudhry, who bagged 33,722 votes.

Voters’ turn- out remained 57.58 percent.