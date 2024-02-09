Independent Muhammad Ghulam Sarwar Wins PP-204 Election
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 08:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Muhammad Ghulam Sarwar, an independent has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-204, Sahiwal VI by securing 60,438 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was an independent candidate Adil Saeed Chaudhry, who bagged 33,722 votes.
Voters’ turn- out remained 57.58 percent.
