Independent Muhammad Ismail wins PP-116 election

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Muhammad Ismail won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-116, (Faisalabad-XIX) by securing 27,052 votes, on Thursday.

According to unofficial results, issued by the returning officer/ECP, the runner-up was Ahmad Sheharyar of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), who bagged 21,048 votes. Overall voters turn out remained 20.36pc.