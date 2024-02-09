Open Menu

Independent Muhammad Zahir Shah Wins PK-57 Election

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2024 | 08:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Muhammad Zahir Shah has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-57 Mardan-IV by securing 34,437 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Awami National Party's Ahmed Khan who bagged 16,237 votes.

Overall voters turn-out remained 42.03 per cent.

