UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Independent National Commission For Religious Minorities Demanded

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 09:30 PM

Independent national commission for religious minorities demanded

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) held a meeting of National Interfaith Working Group which was attended by different religious communities as part of its ongoing work on freedom of religion.

The participants demanded that an effective, independent national commission for religious minorities be set up in the spirit of the 2014 Supreme Court (Justice Jillani) judgment.

They also agreed that the official census data on minorities should be released as soon as possible.

Former chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology, Dr Khalid Masood said it was critical to respect religious diversity and view religious communities as they viewed themselves.

Former Senator Afrasiab Khattak said only a democratic solution would help resolve the increasing pressure on vulnerable groups such as religious minorities.

Discussing the bottlenecks in the implementation of the Jillani judgement, former Senator Farhatullah Babar said under Article 146 of the Constitution, the government could legislate on religious minorities even if it was a devolved subject.

Veteran journalist Ghazi Salahuddin concluded the meeting, saying that an independent media was critical to protecting the rights of religious minorities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court Ghazi Media Government CII

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Khorfakkan Beach proj ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Bahrain King on Natio ..

2 hours ago

Arab Health to address increase in asthma in MENA ..

2 hours ago

UNHCR, Virgin Megastores to support refugee artisa ..

3 hours ago

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Bahrain on Nationa ..

3 hours ago

Al Zeyoudi to lead UAE delegation to China

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.