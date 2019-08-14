UrduPoint.com
Independent Pakistan, A Special Blessing From Allah: Usman Dar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 03:50 PM

Independent Pakistan, a special blessing from Allah: Usman Dar

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :-:Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has said that an independent Pakistan was a special blessing from Allah and now it was the responsibility of the people of this country to make it strong and prosperous.

He stated this while addressing the participants of main national flag hoisting ceremony held at historical Sialkot Fort in connection with the Independence Day & Kashmir Solidarity Day here on Wednesday.

He congratulated the people on this auspicious occasion. He said that this day reminds us all the sacrifices and endeavors of the Muslims of the subcontinent to achieve independence.

"Let us make a firm resolve today to make all-out efforts to achieve the objectives of creation of Pakistan and also to make Pakistan a strong and a prosperous democratic country where will of the people, equality, justice and brotherhood reign supreme" he added.

