Independent Pakistan great blessing by Almighty Allah, says MCCI President

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) on the occasion of 76th Independence Day.

The grand ceremony was presided over by president MCCI Mian Rashid Iqbal, Senior Vice President Nadeem Ahmed Sheikh, Vice President Sheikh Muhammad Asim Saeed besides this Sheikh Fazal Elahi, Syed Iftikhar Shah and other members participated. The independence day cake was cut and a special dua was made for the progress and prosperity of the country.

MCCI President Mian Iqbal Rashid said that August 14 was a very important day. He said that independent Pakistan was a great blessing from Almighty Allah.

It is the day to commemorate those martyrs who rendered their sacrifices for the country.

'It is the responsibility of the industrialists and businessmen of the country to make Pakistan economically strong and prosperous'. Independent Pakistan is a special blessing from Allah and now it is the responsibility of the people of the country to make it stronger and prosperous.

Today we also have to think of leaving Pakistan for the upcoming generation which is an economically stable country and they do not have to take tough decisions.

It is the responsibility of all of us to sit together and take decisions that brighten the name of the country across the world, he concluded.