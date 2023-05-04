DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :The speakers in a function held at the Dera Press Club in connection with World Press Freedom Day said that collective efforts should be made for an independent press which played an important role in the country's socio-economic development.

Speaking on the occasion, President of Dera Press Club Muhammad Yasin Qureshi said the right to freedom of expression was the basis for the protection of all other human rights and added that unity should be ensured among journalists' organizations to resolve problems being faced by the journalist community.

He further said that the journalists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province were facing a number of challenges, necessitating immediate measures for their resolution.

Similarly, he was of the opinion that local journalists were also facing economic issues which needed to be addressed.

He said the Dera Press Club had always played a role in the stability of democratic institutions and the protection of human rights.

Former president of Dera Press Club Ahmed Khan Kamrani also spoke on the occasion and paid tributes to the journalists who were honestly engaged in journalism and always raised voices for the oppressed segment of the society.

He said let us pledge to be the voice of the oppressed against the oppressor and let us not refrain from telling, writing, printing and showing the truth.

Muhammad Rehan, a member of the Dera Press Club, said that our struggle for freedom of the press would always continue.

The speakers also paid tribute to the services of all the journalists who sacrificed their lives during the journalistic struggle across the country and prayed for their departed souls.